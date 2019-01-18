What Does Gary Owen Really Think About Being Mistaken For Tommy Egan?

Feature Story
| 01.18.19
Gary Owen is one of many celebrities taking part in the 10 Year Challenge and the comedian didn’t hold back on the opportunity to crack a joke on himself with his post. The instagram gem features a photo of himself next to a photo of Joseph Sikora who plays Tommy Egan on Starz’ hit series, “Power.”

Owen stopped by the Magic Baltimore studios for Funny Friday where he spoke about being mistaken for the actor all of the time. In fact, it happens to him so often that he’s dedicated a 5 minute bit about it in his comedy set.

We invited the comedian to truly channel the spirit of his doppelgänger and share some advice he might offer to Tommy Egan if he were in fact his older brother. Check out the video above.

You can catch Gary Owen all weekend long at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Click here to grab your tickets.

