EBT Recipients To Get 2 Months Worth of Stamps During Shutdown

Good News to all EBT recipients! The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing February’s allotment of food benefits early.

Joy Bivens, Director of Franklin County Job and Family Services stopped by “The Divine Martino Show” today to inform listeners that EBT recipients will receive 2 months worth of their food benefits no later than January 28th. Bivens does urge recipients to try and stretch the benefits as long as they can because there is no word on if any benefits will be allocated in March. We have high hopes that the government shutdown will be over by then but there is no way to tell. Check out the video below:

For more information, you can check out Franklin County Job and Family Service’s social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyJFS/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FranklinCoJFS

Written By: Divine Martino Posted January 18, 2019

