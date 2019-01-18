Gladys Knight Gives Her Stance on Kaepernick..

Music legend Gladys Knight has signed on to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at next month’s Super Bowl in Atlanta. She recently gave her stance on where she stands as far as Kaepernick and his battle with the NFL.

Knight has shared a statement in response to Variety’s “question about her stance on the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, saying, “I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice. It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.”

She also added that she is a long time activist, saying, ““I am here today and on Sunday, February 3rd to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good – I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”

Will you watch the Superbowl?

