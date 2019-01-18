CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rihanna Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion House

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Yessszzz RiRi! Rihanna is steady building her empire. Rihanna already has her own line with Puma, her multi-million dollar cosmetics line and her lingerie line. Now, reports are saying that she is about to launch her own luxury fashion house.

 

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, “LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) has been in secret talks with Rihanna to launch her own fashion house under her name. Both Louis Vuitton and Celine employees have been handpicked to assist Rihanna.”

 

Are you here for a Rihanna Luxury Fashion line?

 

 

Rihanna Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion House was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close