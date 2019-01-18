Yessszzz RiRi! Rihanna is steady building her empire. Rihanna already has her own line with Puma, her multi-million dollar cosmetics line and her lingerie line. Now, reports are saying that she is about to launch her own luxury fashion house.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, “LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) has been in secret talks with Rihanna to launch her own fashion house under her name. Both Louis Vuitton and Celine employees have been handpicked to assist Rihanna.”

Are you here for a Rihanna Luxury Fashion line?

Rihanna Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion House was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

