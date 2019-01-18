The streets is talkin! Reports are saying that Dame Dash tried to seduce Beyonce away from Jay-z, according to former Roc-a-fella producer, Choke No Joke.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Choke No Joke said that Dame Dash seduced Aaliyah away from her relationship with Jay Z & Dame tried to pull the same stunt with Beyoncé but was banned from around her. Choke said, “I mean nothing happened like he kissed or sexed her or something like that. Did he try to holler at her? Yeah…That’s the same thing he did with Aaliyah.”

He added that Dame Dash’s girlfriend-snatching ways were well-known in the Roc-A-Fella camp, saying, ““We all know there was a point at Roc-A-Fella where Dame wasn’t allowed around Beyoncé. Everybody that worked there at that time knew…because he was a creep. Beyoncé wasn’t going for that sh*t. And the only reason why Aaliyah might have gone for it was because he [Jay Z] wouldn’t be public with her.”

Your Thoughts?

Dame Dash Tried to Seduce Beyonce Away From Jay-Z??? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: