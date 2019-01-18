CLOSE
Dame Dash Tried to Seduce Beyonce Away From Jay-Z???

Dame Dash, Boogie Dash, Angela Simmons on the set of their new TV reality show

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

The streets is talkin! Reports are saying that Dame Dash tried to seduce Beyonce away from Jay-z, according to former Roc-a-fella producer, Choke No Joke.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: MTV/MTV1415 / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Choke No Joke said that Dame Dash seduced Aaliyah away from her relationship with Jay Z & Dame tried to pull the same stunt with Beyoncé but was banned from around her. Choke said, “I mean nothing happened like he kissed or sexed her or something like that. Did he try to holler at her? Yeah…That’s the same thing he did with Aaliyah.”

He added that Dame Dash’s girlfriend-snatching ways were well-known in the Roc-A-Fella camp, saying, ““We all know there was a point at Roc-A-Fella where Dame wasn’t allowed around Beyoncé. Everybody that worked there at that time knew…because he was a creep. Beyoncé wasn’t going for that sh*t. And the only reason why Aaliyah might have gone for it was because he [Jay Z] wouldn’t be public with her.”

Dame Dash Tried to Seduce Beyonce Away From Jay-Z??? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

