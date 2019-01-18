CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Usher Switches Hairstyle Again!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Usher

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher has really been feeling himself lately. A few weeks ago he debuted his hot combed straightened hairdo that sent the internet into a tizzy. Now he is debuting a new style, check it out below:

Usher says in the clip, “So my homie just hit me and told that I’m on punishment and I need to turn my IG Story off because y’all just seeing too much sh*t. But I’m just having a lil’ fun and sh*t.”

This is the style that Usher was rocking a few weeks ago. Which one do you like better?

Usher Switches Hairstyle Again! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close