Spike Lee Planning “School Daze” Broadway Musical!

Are you excited yet? Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze” is coming to Broadway in the near future.

According to reports, the conversation about a sequel rose again in 2017, after the Primetime Emmy winning director confirmed the script for the new film would be similar to the original but set 25 years later. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lee said, “I had the script for [the sequel] to School Daze… a contemporary version, same school… 25 years later. Hopefully I can get Laurence Fishburne to play Dap… he’ll be the president now of the school. It would deal with issues in HSBCUs today… some of the same stuff from the last film… like the pledging process… but also lots of new stuff… like homophobia… it’s a big subject in it… class issues, color, hair texture… but it’s stuff happening today.”

The original film was star-studded, some of the cast included Lawrence Fishburne, Tisha Campbell, Meadows Kyme. Giancarlo Esposito, and Spike Lee.

Would you go see this musical?

