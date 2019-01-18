Hip-Hop Spot: Migos Almost Performed For The Super Bowl, Common Speaks Out About Travis Scott & More

News
| 01.18.19
Super Bowl in Atlanta is right around the corner and Maroon 5 will take the stage with Travis Scott and Big Boi. During a recent interview Migos member, Quavo spoke about how they considered doing the show.

The group after talking about it decided not to do it.

To keep up with the topic of Super Bowl, rapper Common isn’t happy that Travis is performing, but believes he’s doing what he needs to do. Common mentioned that it’s his choice and he won’t be watching.

Lastly earlier this week it was announced that Alicia Keys would be hosting the GRAMMY Awards. Fans just learned that Cardi B, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and more will hit the stage at the music show.

See photos of Migos below!

Photos
