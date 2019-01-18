Donald Trump got upset that Nancy Pelosi asked him to push back his State Of The Union Address. So not only did he cancel her trip to visit the troops; he basically exposed that “the third most powerful person” in America would be on enemy soil. He put her life in danger by sharing that information with the world.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: Donald Trump Vs. Nancy Pelosi was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: