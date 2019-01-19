In a recent interview, Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neil Brennan talked about the time R. Kelly sent goons to confront Dave Chappelle.

Now we get to listen to the story about the confrontation from the comedian himself and how he hilariously clapped back the Robert and his goons.

Chappelle opened up about the incident during a standup set in West Hollywood. Chappelle’s Show collaborator, Donnell Rawlings asked Dave to recall what happened the night R. Kelly approached him about the famous 2003 “Piss On You’ skit.

VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Recalls How He Clapped Back At R. Kelly & His Goons was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3: