Spotify reportedly to release in-car device later this year

Spotify

Source: Thomas Trutschel / Getty

According to several reports, Spotify is planning to release an in-car music player with voice controls later this year.

In an anonymous report to The Financial Times, the device will attempt to deliver music more directly to customers instead of going through Apple’s CarPlay or Googles Android Auto. It is estimated that the device will start around $100 and will sync with Bluetooth and connect all playlist favorites and more.

Is this a good enough sell for you or are you cool with just having your Apple Music, Tidal or other streaming devices hooked up to your cars Bluetooth??

Source: The Verge

Spotify reportedly to release in-car device later this year was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

