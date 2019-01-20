CLOSE
Multiple Counties in Ohio Issue Level 3 Snow Emergencies After Winter Storm

According to Fox 28, after last night’s snowfall throughout different regions in Ohio, many counties have issued Snow Emergencies.

The following counties are under a Snow Emergency, as of Jan. 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE){p}{/p}

Level 1 Snow Emergency:

Noble

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE)

Level 2 Snow Emergency:

Athens

Clark

Coshocton

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Guernsey

Hocking

Knox

Licking

Logan

Madison

Morgan

Muskingum

Pickaway

Pike

Ross

Washington

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE)

Level 3 Snow Emergency:

Crawford

Delaware

Hardin

Marion

Morrow

Perry

Union

Snow is expected to reach 6-8 inches in Central Ohio, with some weather models predicting up to a foot.

Officials are warning drivers to be careful, with factors like ice and blowing and drifting snow present on roads.

Multiple Counties in Ohio Issue Level 3 Snow Emergencies After Winter Storm was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Photos
