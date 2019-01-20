Multiple Counties in Ohio Issue Level 3 Snow Emergencies After Winter Storm

According to Fox 28, after last night’s snowfall throughout different regions in Ohio, many counties have issued Snow Emergencies.
The following counties are under a Snow Emergency, as of Jan. 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m.
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE){p}{/p}
Level 1 Snow Emergency:
Noble
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE)
Level 2 Snow Emergency:
Athens
Clark
Coshocton
Fairfield
Fayette
Franklin
Guernsey
Hocking
Knox
Licking
Logan
Madison
Morgan
Muskingum
Pickaway
Pike
Ross
Washington
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest. (FILE – WSYX/WTTE)
Level 3 Snow Emergency:
Crawford
Delaware
Hardin
Marion
Morrow
Perry
Union
Snow is expected to reach 6-8 inches in Central Ohio, with some weather models predicting up to a foot.
Officials are warning drivers to be careful, with factors like ice and blowing and drifting snow present on roads.
