CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Jumpin’ The Broom! Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Renew Their Vows

Despite having some rocky times in their relationship, the reality TV couple have recommitted to their marriage.

5 reads
Leave a comment
'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite having some rocky times in their relationship, it looks like Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have recommitted to their marriage.

Over the weekend the Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition couple renewed their vows in Mexico. While they have been married for five years, they never had a ceremony, until now.

Looking at videos and pictures on social media, it appears the two had their beautiful nuptials on the beach with their daughter Charlie and guests by their side.

According to PEOPLE, Tammy wore a 2018 Zuhair Murahd dress, paired the look with her custom 5-carat diamond ring and 3-carat wedding bands.

“I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” Rivera told PEOPLE.

“Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

Waka shared a story on how the two first met–and had he knew then that Tammy would be his.

“Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” the rapper also told PEOPLE.

“I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine.”

View this post on Instagram

Love of my life….. ❤️

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

 

Here’s their reception looks, just look at Tammy’s curve-hugging dress:

 

Congrats to the couple!

RELATED NEWS:

Girl What? Tammy Rivera Says Women Are ‘Weak’ For Leaving Cheating Men

#CouplesWeLove: Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Are Making It Work

Remy Ma &amp; Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

Like A Bowl Of Cold Grits: Tammy Rivera’s Thickiest Thick Instagram Moments

25 photos Launch gallery

Like A Bowl Of Cold Grits: Tammy Rivera’s Thickiest Thick Instagram Moments

Continue reading Like A Bowl Of Cold Grits: Tammy Rivera’s Thickiest Thick Instagram Moments

Like A Bowl Of Cold Grits: Tammy Rivera’s Thickiest Thick Instagram Moments

Check out the reality star and business woman's sexiest social media pics.

Jumpin’ The Broom! Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Renew Their Vows was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close