Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected By Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown has officially lasted over a month making it the longest federal government shutdown in American history.

A lot of people are suffering because of the shutdown with close to 800,000 employees around the U.S. going without pay. Folks relying on certain government services are also suffering, leaving many people at their wits’ end.

Luckily, certain restaurants around the U.S. are offering discounts and free deals for people impacted by the shutdown.

Check out the national offers below as posted by Thrillist.com, then scroll down for the state by state specials!

National

Farm Burger

The scoop: All eleven locations are offering a free chicken burger, fries, and an iced tea every Friday to furloughed workers who show a government ID.

When: Every Friday until the shutdown is over

Potbelly

The scoop: All Potbelly locations across the country are offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) sandwiches to federal employees carrying their ID.

When: January 23-27

Sky Zone

The scoop: Federal government employees and their families can go to the trampoline park for a free visit if they show their government ID. They can bring up to three family members to get a free 60-minute jump per day.

When: Tuesday through Thursday until January 31

Alabama

Sylvia’s Biscuits & Popboys

The scoop: Sylvia’s is offering free meals for federal employees who aren’t being paid right now.

When: Until the shutdown is over

Where: Mobile

Alaska