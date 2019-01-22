CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is Still Cancer-Free

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Seen Around Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week - Day 1

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

In a world inundated with so much bad news, this is a story that will warm your heart.

Leah Still, the 8-year-old daughter of former Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, is STILL cancer-free for the third year in the row!

Remember, back in 2014 the then-4-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer often found in the adrenal glands that can later spread throughout the body. Her heartbroken father shared that the doctors has given a Leah a 50-50 chance to live.

Thankfully, she endured, and while doctors believed they saw something suspicious in her last check-up, possibly the cancer coming back, her follow-up results found the contrary, TMZ recently reported.

Devon posted the results on their YouTube channel, letting little Leah share her good news.

“Guess what, guys? We got good news. Uh huh! The scans were clear. Mhm! Thank you, everybody, for praying for me.”

Earlier this month, the Stills were guests on the TODAY show, reflecting on their journey with cancer and to promote his new book “Still In The Game.”

Leah gave some pretty sound advice to other young people battling cancer.

“I would say stay strong and it doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it matters what’s on the inside,” she said.

“And you’re not fighting this alone, ever.”

Another important lesson the father-daughter duo learned was the importance of being vulnerable in front of one another—something they didn’t allow themselves to do when Leah was first diagnosed.

“That’s probably one of my biggest regrets is not being more vulnerable in front of her,” Devon admitted.

“I thought that I had to be strong all the time, but I didn’t know that she was experiencing the same emotions that I was going through.

Watch their interview here:

So inspirational. Congrats Leah! We’ve always been rooting for you.

RELATED NEWS:

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Devon Still Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Leah After Final Treatment: ‘My Daughter Beat Cancer’

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Devon Still Says Daughter Leah’s Body Shows ‘No Evidence’ Of Cancer

Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is Still Cancer-Free was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close