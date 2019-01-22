Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is Still Cancer-Free

In a world inundated with so much bad news, this is a story that will warm your heart.

Leah Still, the 8-year-old daughter of former Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, is STILL cancer-free for the third year in the row!

Remember, back in 2014 the then-4-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer often found in the adrenal glands that can later spread throughout the body. Her heartbroken father shared that the doctors has given a Leah a 50-50 chance to live.

Thankfully, she endured, and while doctors believed they saw something suspicious in her last check-up, possibly the cancer coming back, her follow-up results found the contrary, TMZ recently reported.

Devon posted the results on their YouTube channel, letting little Leah share her good news.

“Guess what, guys? We got good news. Uh huh! The scans were clear. Mhm! Thank you, everybody, for praying for me.”

Earlier this month, the Stills were guests on the TODAY show, reflecting on their journey with cancer and to promote his new book “Still In The Game.”

Leah gave some pretty sound advice to other young people battling cancer.

“I would say stay strong and it doesn’t matter what’s on the outside, it matters what’s on the inside,” she said.

“And you’re not fighting this alone, ever.”

Another important lesson the father-daughter duo learned was the importance of being vulnerable in front of one another—something they didn’t allow themselves to do when Leah was first diagnosed.

“That’s probably one of my biggest regrets is not being more vulnerable in front of her,” Devon admitted.

“I thought that I had to be strong all the time, but I didn’t know that she was experiencing the same emotions that I was going through.

Watch their interview here:

So inspirational. Congrats Leah! We’ve always been rooting for you.

