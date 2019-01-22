CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend, leaving her fans with their jaws on the floor. Jackie traded in her weaves for a freshly shaven and smooth head of no hair.

Some followers clowned Jackie’s new look while some praised the reality star and called her “pretty.”

“She looks good,” one fan wrote. “I think this fits her. The wigs just didn’t hit on her. She looks beautiful,” wrote another.

Christie’s new look comes on the heels of Evelyn Lozada tweeting that she will be coming back to reality TV.

RELATED STORIES:

Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Surprisingly Tries To Play Peacemaker

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully

Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close