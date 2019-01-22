CLOSE
Feature Story
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club

A Facebook post regarding a woman who was allegedly drugged and raped at a club in Atlanta on January 19 while onlookers watched has gone viral. The woman in the video spoke out before deleting her social media accounts.

The woman, identified as Jasmine Eiland, posted a video on Monday confirming that she was okay and also addressed rumors regarding her accusations.

“I’m not going to address any negativity, any opinions, none of that,” she said in the video while adding, “thanks for every text, every message, I haven’t responded to all of them.”

Police are currently investigating the incident and Eiland went on to say that the man in a photo she posted on Instagram earlier was not the assailant and she revealed she did not delete the video of her alleged attack because according to the police, it would slow down their investigation.

Following the video of her attack being circulated, Opera Atlanta issued a statement saying, “The disturbing matter that occurred last night has been brought to our attention, and we are working as diligently as possible in full cooperation with law enforcement.”

Some artists such as EDM musician Zedd have begun a boycott of the venue.

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
