Def Jam to release”Undisputed” compilation celebrating 35th Anniversary

Gearing up for their 35th anniversary, Def Jam Recordings announced its plan to release Undisputed, a compilation introducing their latest signees, in March.

“During the course of the past year, in collaboration with our talented EVP Steven Victor and our incredible team of executives, we have worked diligently to define the label we strive to become,” Def Jam chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg said in a press release. “One of the most important aspects of our efforts has centered around building a new roster.

“Together with these incredible new artists we have developed urgent, cutting-edge, and truly great new music and content. As we proudly enter our 35th anniversary year, I’m excited to launch this project, one that I think defines and encapsulates our new direction.”

SOBxRBE member Lul G, Fetty Luciano and YFL Kelvin are among the notable new artists who will be featured on the compilation. More established acts, such as YG and Tyga, are also slated to make guest appearances on the project. “I believe in artistry and the idea that great music will find its audience,” Def Jam EVP & head of A&R Steven Victor said. “I’m beyond excited about the roster of new artists we’ve built here at Def Jam. Each one of them is making the kind of music I want to listen to now. “We’ve brought them together and asked them to buy into something larger, the Def Jam logo and legacy. It’s remarkable to see how much these artists have embraced it. I couldn’t be more proud of the results.” Undisputed is scheduled to drop on March 8. Def Jam will also roll out a documentary series of the same name, which chronicles the “Rap Camp” sessions that produced the compilation. Source: HipHopDX.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 21 hours ago

