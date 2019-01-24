CLOSE
Cardi B Stars in Pepsi’s Super Bowl Ad!

Cardi B during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Cardi B is still out here winning! The rapper just announced her new Las Vegas residency to begin in the Spring, and even though she declined to perform in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, she will appear in Pepsi’s Big Game ad.

A preview of the commercial shows Cardi looking fab and sporting a bedazzled Pepsi can. The full-length commercial is said to include rapper Lil Jon and comedian/actor Steve Carrell.

The Super Bowl LIII airs on February 3 and will be contested by New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardi B Stars in Pepsi’s Super Bowl Ad! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

