Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip

Taraji P. Henson

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

What if you could hear men’s thoughts like Taraji P. Henson in the reimagined flick What Men Want based off the classic Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want? 

Would you interrupt your friend’s wedding to tell her about her promiscuous fiancé? That’s precisely what happens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what happens during the wedding scene in What Men Want.

What Men Want hits theaters February 6, 2019

Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

