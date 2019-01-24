Feature Story
Bahhh! Did You See The Sheep Animals On The Loose In Garland? [VIDEO]

Fiesta de la Transhumancia in Madrid

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

This is a very bizarre story. Somehow, a gang of sheep (yup – the animals that go bahhh) recently got loose from their owner and were roaming the streets of Garland, Texas. After Animal Services was alerted, the animals were gathered and delivered back to their residence.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

Did you see the sheep on the loose? Feel free to comment below.

