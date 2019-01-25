CLOSE
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against Rape Accuser…Plus

Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Chris Brown was accused of rape in Paris, arrested, released without charges and has been walking around Paris living his best life.

Listening to reports about what’s going on with the case seems to leave Chris Brown with a lot of unanswered questions, whether or not Chris Brown will be able to leave the country and how long will this investigation drag out?  But the one thing that is not ‘UNDECIDED’ for Chris Brown is he is no rapist.

News is now that Chris Brown has filed a defamation suit against his accuser, and guess what? The police in Paris are having trouble believing the alleged victims story as well.

