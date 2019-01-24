CLOSE
Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congratulations are in order for Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher! The couple welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world on Monday and they’re over the mood with the newest attention to the family.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” She wrote alongside an image of Fisher cradling their baby boy. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

This is the second baby boy for Underwood and Fisher who are parents to 3-year-old Isaiah. Last August, Underwood revealed that she indeed was preggers and told fans she wouldn’t be going back on tour until May 2019.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said at the time. “This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share in this and be a part of this with us.”

There were difficulties with her second pregnancy. Underwood revealed she suffered three miscarriages before successfully carrying baby Jacob.

“2017 just wasn’t how I imagined it,” she said when she appeared on CBS Sunday Morning. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

She added, “And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing and that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it. And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’”

Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

