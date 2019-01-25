A Cook County judge is limiting the use of R. Kelly’s recording studio on Chicago’s Near West Side. The judge ruled that the warehouse can only be used during normal business hours and for recording studio purposes. The order comes after city inspectors unveiled a list of building code violations at the space, including fire hazards and evidence that people were living there illegally. The studio has come under scrutiny recently since the airing of a Lifetime docuseries that detailed decades of sex abuse allegations against Kelly.

Judge Limits Use Of R. Kelly’s Chicago Recording Studio was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: