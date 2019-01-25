A bipartisan group of Senators is pushing a measure that would end the government shutdown. Democrat Chris Van Hollen of Maryland explains their plan would fund the government for three weeks. He notes that it would put federal workers back to work and make sure those who have been working without pay, get paid. Van Hollen said the measure would give lawmakers breathing room to have serious negotiations about issues such as border security. The White House has signaled that it could support a short-term funding measure if there is a “large down payment” for a border wall. The Senate today failed to advance two bills that would’ve ended the 34 day partial shutdown. What are your thoughts on this measure? And HOW much is this “large down payment” the White House is asking for the border wall?

Senators Introduce Measure To Provide Funding was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

