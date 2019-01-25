CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

DMX: Coming Home

4 reads
Leave a comment

DMX is coming home today (Friday).

The Ruff Ryders rapper went to jail in January of last year on a bail violation, after previously pleading guilty to tax evasion in November 2017. And at 9 a.m. today, he’ll be a free man. Technically, X is getting out a couple days early — his scheduled release date was this Sunday, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons releases inmates on the weekday before their release date if the date falls on a weekend.

According to his lawyer, X plans to get into a studio and record new music as soon as possible. He’s also looking to restart his acting career and fielding offers for book deals and bio-pics based on his life. Attorney Murray Richman says the rapper “looks greatly s very happy, and overall, is doing remarkably well.”

The 48-year-old rapper will remain under supervised release for three years. (Vulture)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Three years of probation? Give me a break. Just let the guy live his life.
  • Welcome home, X!
  • Good to see he’s going to hit the ground running. After being cooped up for a year, he’s probably itching to get back to the studio.
  • I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — X has the potential to have one of the greatest redemption stories in all of music. If he can just keep things together post-release.
  • I’m taking bets on how long it’ll be until X pops up on stage.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

coming , DMX , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , home

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close