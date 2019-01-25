CLOSE
DMX Scheduled for Prison Release Today!

US-NYC-DMX-TAX-FRAUD-CRIME

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

Old School Hip Hop Heads Rejoice!! Earl Simmons aka DMX is scheduled to be released from federal prison today, January, 25th.

X was sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to a $1.7 million tax fraud case.  X’s lawyer, Murray Richman confirmed, saying, “He’s coming home tomorrow. I spoke to him; he’s very happy. He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, X’s release date is actually scheduled for Jan. 27, this coming Sunday, but due to a rule, any release date falling on a weekend, the prisoner will be released on the preceding weekday. Upon release, X, 48, will also be under supervision for the next three years.

In addition to being home, X is expected to be releasing a new album and a documentary.

