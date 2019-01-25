If you love wings than this is for you! Buffalo Wild Wings says they will give out free wings if the big game goes into overtime.

According to Delish.com, B dub’s says that on Super Bowl Sunday last year, they served up an astounding 14 million traditional and boneless wings to customers, and this year they’re running a special promotion.

If the Rams and Patriots go into overtime they will give everyone in America a free snack-sized order of wings on February 18th between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. That equates to five wings, boneless or traditional style. You do have to dine-in, and its one free order per customer.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS WILL GIVE OUT FREE WINGS?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

