Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!

800,000 government workers have been going without pay since President Trump took a stance to close the government in an effort to get funds to have a wall built on the U.S. -Mexico border.

According to the Washington Post, Congressional leaders and the President have reached a deal to temporarily open the government back up for three weeks to allow talks to continue about the $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. This means that all of the federal workers that have been on the job but not getting paid will get paychecks.

The shut down has put a financial strain on many workers and non-government workers. TSA has been taking a hit with workers not showing up for their shifts and flights being delayed because of the lack of workers. Over 14K IRS workers didn’t show up for work, tax refunds couldn’t be processed or distributed. National parks have been closed and some museums unable to open as well. The problems go on and on.

Trump’s temporary government re-opening announcement as accompanied by his stance on why border security and a wall is important. Negotiations will continue over this subject in the next few weeks. Trump stated that he will shut down the government again or declare a national emergency if negotiations do not go his way.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 1 hour ago

