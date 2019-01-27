CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Police Shoot Woman Reportedly Waving a Gun at North Columbus Tim Hortons

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Fox 28, police were called to the Tim Hortons on East Dublin-Granville Road just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on the report of a woman waving a gun inside the restaurant.

When police arrived, they found Angela Garcia, 36, inside the restaurant, still armed with the gun. Shots were fired, injuring Garcia, police say.

She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

No one, including the officer involved in the shooting or restaurant employees, were injured, according to police.

Tim Hortons’ corporate office released the following message regarding the shooting:

Tim Hortons is known to be a welcoming brand. Violence of any nature towards guests and team members is completely unacceptable. The local franchise owner, who independently owns and operates this location, is offering counseling services to team members who witnessed this incident. The franchisee is also fully cooperating with local authorities to assist with their investigation and remains committed to ensuring their restaurant is a safe environment for team members and the local community.

Police Shoot Woman Reportedly Waving a Gun at North Columbus Tim Hortons was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close