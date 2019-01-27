Police Shoot Woman Reportedly Waving a Gun at North Columbus Tim Hortons

According to Fox 28, police were called to the Tim Hortons on East Dublin-Granville Road just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on the report of a woman waving a gun inside the restaurant.

When police arrived, they found Angela Garcia, 36, inside the restaurant, still armed with the gun. Shots were fired, injuring Garcia, police say.

She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

No one, including the officer involved in the shooting or restaurant employees, were injured, according to police.

Tim Hortons’ corporate office released the following message regarding the shooting:

Tim Hortons is known to be a welcoming brand. Violence of any nature towards guests and team members is completely unacceptable. The local franchise owner, who independently owns and operates this location, is offering counseling services to team members who witnessed this incident. The franchisee is also fully cooperating with local authorities to assist with their investigation and remains committed to ensuring their restaurant is a safe environment for team members and the local community.“

