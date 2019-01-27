Kanye Sues Jay-Z, Record Labels

Kanye West is suing several record labels and music publishers, one of which is headed by Jay-Z. The Hollywood Reporter claims they obtained a heavily redacted pair of lawsuits Thursday filed against Universal Music Group, Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella, Def Jam and EMI Music Publishing. The suits allegedly involve West’s pursuit of monetary damages and a “transfer of property.” It also references “a dispute between the parties’ rights and obligations to one another under the Recording Agreement and Extensions.” West’s own work as well as songs produced by West for Jay-Z’s The Blueprint are named in the non-redacted portions.

Written By: JC Posted January 26, 2019

