Fliers at LaGuardia Airport saw very few delays Saturday, now that the partial government shutdown is over. TSA and Traffic Controller staffing issues on Friday resulted in massive delays at all of New York’s big three area airports. A slight increase in sick leave from air traffic controllers had a ripple effect across the country. But on Saturday it has been smooth for anyone wanting to jet in or out of the New York City area. Some fliers worry though that a new shutdown could come in February, if the President does not get billions of dollars for a wall on the southern border.

Let us all hope that doesn’t happen again and that the powers that be can get this border security resolved. What are your thoughts? Will things get resolved in three weeks or not?

Fliers Worried That President Trump May Shut Down Government Again, Leading To Airport Delays was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted January 26, 2019

