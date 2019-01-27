CLOSE
Feature Story
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has been accused of violating Mann Act.

R Kelly

Source: Stacia Timonere / Getty

After get dropped from his record label and multiple police investigations underway, the walls continue to close in on R. Kelly.

Reports are now saying that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is being investigated by the FBI.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old “allegedly arranged a coast-to-coast trip for Azriel Clary when she was underage, and the FBI is now looking into the trip to see if R. Kelly committed a federal crime.”

Remember: Clary’s parents were featured in the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Apparently, Azriel was supposedly “flown from Palm Springs to Phoenix to Orlando on May 25, 2015. She flew US Airways, leaving Cali at 6:57 AM and eventually landing in Florida at 4:09 PM.” This matters because the young singer was only 17 at the time, which means that Kelly may have violated the Mann Act, which makes it “illegal to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of sex, debauchery or prostitution.”

A source told TMZ that one of his  assistants booked the flight.

Kelly’s lawyer told the gossip site that his client is innocent.

“Mr. Kelly has not violated the law. Certainly not the Mann Act. The story has flawed factual predicates. Beyond that, we remain unaware of any investigation, anywhere.”

In addition, sources claim that the singer also believes he hasn’t done anything wrong because there is an alleged note that Azriel’s mom wrote giving the singer permission to have the teenager fly.

However, as Complex pointed out, “the note is dated for September 21, 2015, even though Clary made the trip in May.”

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available. 

[caption id="attachment_2973214" align="alignleft" width="1064"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] Last week, Lady Gaga joined the #MuteRKelly movement, apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013. Now it's Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon blasting R. Kelly. The "Love & Hip Hop" Miami star recently told TMZ, "He should’ve been in jail along time ago. I don’t even know how he’s been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known." Meanwhile, Nick admitted that he while he worked with the singer knowing his alleged past, he now understands this was wrong. The "Wild N' Out" creator also blasted the entire music industry for being so complicit. "The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior," he wrote on social media. "And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS." Since the debut of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," the duo has joined the growing list of former Kelly fans like Columbus Short (who recently came out as a sexual abuse survivor), Tank, Kerry Washington and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time's up on the man who they now refer to as a monster. While many of Hollywood's finest denounce Kelly and his music, the "Pied Piper" recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling. Keep scrolling for more celebrities who officially joined the boycott.

FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Photos
