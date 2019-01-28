CLOSE
“Black Panther” took the top award at Sunday’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, as the cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating out  Star Is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

While accepting the award Chadwick who was joined on stage by Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nygong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, Sterling K. Brown, and Angela Bassett, gave a passionate speech about being “young, gifted and black.”

“Well, I’ll be,” Chadwick Boseman, said. “To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. Yet you are young, gifted and black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on, we know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath, and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day,”

Boseman also thanked “genius” director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios chief and master architect Kevin Feige.

Watch Boseman’s full acceptance speech below:

Black Panther Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “To Be Young, Gifted & Black” [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

