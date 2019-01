Sources are saying Katherine Jackson is on her deathbed and not very well. Insiders say, “She has extremely high blood pressure and a heart rhythm disorder and was also having breathing problems.” And she has reportely been removed from the home.

read more here…

Sednig prayer her way and to her family.

Katherine Jackson Reportedly Not Doing Well was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Donna Schiele Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: