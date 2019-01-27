CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- Jan. 27, 2019

“Glass” is still holding the number 1 spot in the box office.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Glass Uni. $19,049,000 -52.8% 3,844 +3 $4,956 $73,589,135 $20 2
2 2 The Upside STX $12,240,000 -18.4% 3,377 +57 $3,625 $63,144,846 $37.5 3
3 3 Aquaman WB $7,350,000 -27.8% 3,134 -341 $2,345 $316,554,074 6
4 N The Kid Who Would be King Fox $7,250,000 3,521 $2,059 $7,250,000 1
5 5 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $6,150,000 -18.8% 2,383 -329 $2,581 $169,040,116 $90 7
6 14 Green Book Uni. $5,413,000 +150.1% 2,430 +1,518 $2,228 $49,003,486 $23 11
7 6 A Dog’s Way Home Sony $5,225,000 -27.3% 3,081 -9 $1,696 $30,834,525 $18 3
8 N Serenity (2019) Aviron $4,800,000 2,561 $1,874 $4,800,000 1
9 7 Escape Room Sony $4,275,000 -23.8% 2,192 -517 $1,950 $47,915,074 $9 4
10 4 Dragon Ball Super: Broly FUN $3,600,000 -63.3% 1,105 -133 $3,258 $28,958,823 2

Weekend Box Office Results- Jan. 27, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

