“Glass” is still holding the number 1 spot in the box office.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Glass
|Uni.
|$19,049,000
|-52.8%
|3,844
|+3
|$4,956
|$73,589,135
|$20
|2
|2
|2
|The Upside
|STX
|$12,240,000
|-18.4%
|3,377
|+57
|$3,625
|$63,144,846
|$37.5
|3
|3
|3
|Aquaman
|WB
|$7,350,000
|-27.8%
|3,134
|-341
|$2,345
|$316,554,074
|–
|6
|4
|N
|The Kid Who Would be King
|Fox
|$7,250,000
|–
|3,521
|–
|$2,059
|$7,250,000
|–
|1
|5
|5
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$6,150,000
|-18.8%
|2,383
|-329
|$2,581
|$169,040,116
|$90
|7
|6
|14
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$5,413,000
|+150.1%
|2,430
|+1,518
|$2,228
|$49,003,486
|$23
|11
|7
|6
|A Dog’s Way Home
|Sony
|$5,225,000
|-27.3%
|3,081
|-9
|$1,696
|$30,834,525
|$18
|3
|8
|N
|Serenity (2019)
|Aviron
|$4,800,000
|–
|2,561
|–
|$1,874
|$4,800,000
|–
|1
|9
|7
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$4,275,000
|-23.8%
|2,192
|-517
|$1,950
|$47,915,074
|$9
|4
|10
|4
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly
|FUN
|$3,600,000
|-63.3%
|1,105
|-133
|$3,258
|$28,958,823
|–
|2
Weekend Box Office Results- Jan. 27, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
