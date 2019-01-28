CLOSE
Brandy Suffers Illness; Cancels Major Concerts

Brandy

Source: Brandy / Brandy

Oh Wow! Feel Better Brandy! The legendary singer had to cancel some major gigs over the weekend per her doctors order.

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

The 39-year-old singer was set to perform on Friday, January 25, 2019 – Saturday, January 26th at the Kennedy Center. According to PulseofRadio.com, Brandy is not feeling so well.

Brandy posted this pic to her social media with the caption that read, “Dear everyone that I love and care for and everyone that loves and cares for me, I know a political announcement was made for the cancellation of the Brandy Kennedy Center shows, but I wanted to give a detailed explanation after seeing an otolaryngologist. Most of all time when I’m not feeling my fullest potential, I’ll ignore everything related to the opposition and clear Universal signs to avoid claiming illusions of illness. Dr. Thomas Winkler, in DC, did an extensive examination on my ears, nose and throat. His findings were sinusitis, acute laryngitis, hemorrhagic right true vocal and bilateral severe vocal cord edema. (That’s a lot and I don’t truly know what that all means.. doesn’t sound promising) Additionally, I’ve been experiencing hemorrhaging on my left eardrum and was firmly advised by Dr. Winkler to stay on strict vocal rest for a week and to cancel any professional performances. Deeply hurt by that because these kind of performance opportunities don’t come around #ADimeADozen

I am thankful to the Kennedy Center family for true understanding. I apologize from the bottom of my heart to my extended family, my fans and the members of the Kennedy Center for this unfortunate experience. Simply, I have been misunderstood by my Entire Main Team the moment I spilled my dreams out about the 25th and the 26th of this 20 nineteen January….#purposefully misunderstood , bullied , belittled , pushed by engineer @devineevans and his team/wife @iamdaynah and other wanna be musicians he had on board just to oppose the visions I had for these life changing shows( they both wanna be “artist”). I am a blind instrument drowning in my own sound, constantly dragged back and forth while fighting for my premonitions in this moment! I can’t read music, let alone protools…can only explain sound by duplicating what I hear.. I’ve been surviving for this performance since last year, recording all new background vocals to fill the house with my surround sound, new creative direction by @FrankGatson and new choreography by @ChrisGranted ,screaming to be heard to a KEY pusher that tells you that everything you are doing and trying to do is

I M P O S S I B L E!”

She continued, “#Imagine -A born Orchestra (brandy) that can’t connect to the Kennedy Orchestra because of everyone’s refusal to listen to the one musician (brandy) that can join and bring out the best of both worlds. A triple threat! Again, I apologize from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans for my own ignorance and not being aware enough to replace any outstanding obstacles in time to share with you the gift of music with my voice in full possibility. I will NEVER BE THE SAME because of this moment. That’s a good thing. I Am Stronger Now. Louder Now. Even more Humbled. I know what it takes to be the Greatest Version of Self and I know how to Demolish Anything and Anyone who arrogantly attempts to stop The Glory of God and the will for my Life. #NoWeaponsFormed”

Get Well Soon Brandy!

Brandy Suffers Illness; Cancels Major Concerts was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

