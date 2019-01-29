Jazzy Report: New York Votes To Protect Women’s Right To Abortion

New York state has voted to protect women’s right to abortion even if Roe V. Wade is overturned. Women will have access to abortions from doctors or medical professionals who won’t face prosecution. It also allows for abortions past 24 weeks if the fetus is not viable or when necessary to save the woman’s life.

Posted 2 hours ago

