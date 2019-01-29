Sad news, 3 people are confirmed dead in Vinton County after a helicopter crash.

According to abc6onyourside.com, it was a medical helicopter and the three killed were employees of Mount Carmel. Authorities say the helicopter crashed near Lake Hope State Park.

Our condolences to the family members, friends, and co-workers of the deceased. The story is still developing.

3 Dead in Vinton County Helicopter Crash was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

