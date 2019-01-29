CLOSE
BLACK PANTHER’ HITTING THEATERS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

Guess who is coming back to the theaters just in time for the Blackest Month of the Year??? Black Panther!! Disney made the announcement that the film will be shown during the week of February 1-7th.

And get this! The film will be played for free at 250 theaters. Disney is also donating a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund. Yes, Go Disney!!

