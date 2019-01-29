Russ believes that Nancy Pelosi should continue to punish Donald Trump and not allow him to give his State of the Union address at all. Yesterday she called to invite him to speak to the house and he equates it to a child begging their mommy to be off of punishment. Donald Trump should be punished because his words put people in danger.

#RussRant: Nancy Pelosi Should Punish Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

