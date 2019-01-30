A South Carolina lawmaker is working on passing a bill that will require High School students to take a personal finance class. The class will teach them about budgeting, taxes, insurance and how to not end up buried in debt. The class will be mandatory for high school graduation. DL thinks this class is a great idea!

Jazzy Report: South Carolina Will Require High Schools To Teach A Personal Finance Class

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

