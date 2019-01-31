Help Save Bennett College

100.3 Rnb and Old School want to make sure we are doing our part to preserve the legacy and excellence of black women in the Us since 1873, Bennett College has created a place for black woman’s voices and brilliance to be developed and cultivated. Bennett College is one of only two remaining all-female HBCUs… They need our help Please find it in your heart…

Make a donation today to help click here.

You can also give by text – To make a quick and easy donation using your mobile device, text the word BELLES to 444999 and follow the instructions.

You can even donate on your mobile phone using the CashApp app! Simply direct your gift

to $StandwithBennett. If you don’t have CashApp installed, you can find it in the app store.

