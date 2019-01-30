1st Look: Jussie Smollett’s Bruised Face Revealed

The news of actor Jussie Smollet being attacked in Chicago has been up and down our timelines. Tuesday afternoon, a photo of him face timing Lee Daniels began to circulate on social media revealing his bruised face for the first time.

Check it below:

Jussie appears to be laying in a hospital bed with a cut under his right eye. There also appears to be some swelling on his face. It does not look nearly as bad as some may have expected but it is rumored that he also suffered a fractured rib.

As previously reported, Jussie was physically attacked by two men in Chicago.

