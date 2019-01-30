Kamala Harris’ Town Hall Makes CNN History

California Senator Kamala Harris is already making media history. The presidential hopefuls town hall meeting pulled in some high ratings!

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Harris’ first town hall appearance drew CNN a 75 percent increase in ratings, with nearly 2 million viewers. This figure is 75 percent above CNN’s four-week average in the 10 o’clock hour. The news channel says the audience of 1.95 million was the largest for a single-candidate town hall in CNN history.

Harris’ biggest pull of viewers were younger adults under the age of 35. The millennials seem to really be paying attention to her.

Check out some footage from her town hall meeting below:

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

