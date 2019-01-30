CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kamala Harris’ Town Hall Makes CNN History

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kamala Harris Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Superheros Are Everywhere"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

California Senator Kamala Harris is already making media history. The presidential hopefuls town hall meeting pulled in some high ratings!

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) Holds Town Hall Meeting In Los Angeles

Source: David McNew / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Harris’ first town hall appearance drew CNN a 75 percent increase in ratings, with nearly 2 million viewers. This figure is 75 percent above CNN’s four-week average in the 10 o’clock hour. The news channel says the audience of 1.95 million was the largest for a single-candidate town hall in CNN history.

Harris’ biggest pull of viewers were younger adults under the age of 35. The millennials seem to really be paying attention to her.

Check out some footage from her town hall meeting below:

 

Kamala Harris’ Town Hall Makes CNN History was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close