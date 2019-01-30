Apparently, Fox Studios offered actor Jussie Smollett some extra security to protect him out in these streets, but the Empire actor declined, according to reports.

According to TMZ.com, days before the alleged racist and homophobic attack Jussie turned down an offer of extra security from Fox Studios. The studio was trying to be proactive because they had received a threatening letter addressed to him. Sources say that 8 days prior, Smollett allegedly received a note with cut out letters spelling, “You will die black f**.”

Smollett was brutally attacked by two men in Chicago Monday but reportedly plans to return to the Empire set after a brief hospital stint.

We wish him speedy healing.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT TURNED AWAY EXTRA SECURITY? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

