CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Malaysia Goodson, a 22-year-old Black woman, died after falling down the subway steps at the Midtown’s 7th Avenue station while trying to carry her 1-year-old daughter Rhylee in a stroller. She had apparently been also carrying groceries.

Goodson was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the steps. The baby survived with minor injuries.

“It may have been a medical episode,” an NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. “There’s no indication that the fall may have caused her death. But we can’t know for sure until the [medical examiner] lets us know.”

“I don’t know, maybe she was starting to feel faint,” Goodson’s mother, Tamika Goodson, told the Post. Goodson reportedly suffered from problems with her thyroid and complained of headaches prior to her untimely death.

“I’m just still trying to take it all in,’’ the mom said. “I’m trying to see if I’m dreaming. I’m in disbelief.”

Goodson’s death raised concerns around the lack of elevators in stations like the one Goodson died in. The MTA has approved 50 new elevators in stations across the city.

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close