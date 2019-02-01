How Amos Brown’s Legacy Lives On Through The People Of Indy

When it comes to representing change, no one did it better than Amos Brown III.
Brown, a media presence and a leader in the African-American community in Indianapolis for 40 years, was the voice of “Afternoons with Amos” on AM 1310: The Light. Beyond his work on the air-waves, he also wrote a weekly column in a local newspaper where he discussed topics from politics to community empowerment.
He was known throughout Indianapolis and Central Indiana for his passionate advocacy on behalf of the African-American community and his fearless commitment to good journalism. In 2007, Amos was inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame and
Since his passing in 2015, Brown has been honored and remembered in many way including a with street dedication in downtown Indianapolis, called “Amos Brown Way”.
At the end of 2018, Brown’s memory and legacy were honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala. Hit the play button above, to see the the change that Brown represented.
Amos Brown Dedication [PHOTOS]
