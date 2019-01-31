CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

23 ‘Must Read’ Book By African-American Writers

2 reads
Leave a comment

African-American Writers BHM Graphic (WTLC)

Everyday we should find way to honor African Americans.

However, like most people, Black History Month sis the beginning of that, as we start with 28 days to honor African Americans and the contributions they make to culture, including through literature.

Over the years and even more so today, books provide a space for black authors to tell their stories authentically, honestly and in variety of genres like fiction, poetry, historical texts and memoirs.

Below are list of books by African-American authors that we feel you should add to your reading list today!!

  • “I Am a Black Woman” (1970) by Mari Evans
  • “The Essential Etheridge Knight” by Etheridge Knight
  • “The Big Smoke” by Adrian Matejka
  • “Mixology” by Adrian Matejka
  • “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” by Phillip M Hoose
  • “The Dream Keeper and Other Poems” by Langston Hughes
  • “Through My Eyes” by Bridges, Ruby
  • “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  • “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur
  • “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama
  • “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers
  • “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe
  • “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
  • “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley
  • “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
  • “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane
  • “Kindred” by Octavia Butler
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”  by James Baldwin
  • “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander
  • “The Hate U Give”  by Angie Thomas
  • “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds
  • “Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson
  • “The Stars Beneath Our Feet” by David Barclay Moore

23 ‘Must Read’ Book By African-American Writers was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close