Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.

The Paley Center for Media honors African-Americans in Television

Birth Date: April 22, 1961

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts:

  • Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company
  • Byron went to college at the University of Southern California
  • Byron bought The Weather Channel
  • Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy
  • Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)
  • Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
  • Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’

We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.

