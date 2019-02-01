Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.

Birth Date: April 22, 1961

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts:

Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company

Byron went to college at the University of Southern California

Byron bought The Weather Channel

Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy

Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)

Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson

Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’

We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.

